Poll Shows Trump's Approval Rating Underwater on Nearly Everything From Economy to Abortion

President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings have taken a significant hit on almost all fronts, with the notable exception of border security.

What Happened: A new poll by Strength in Numbers/Verasight, reveals that President Trump’s approval ratings are in the negative on every issue, except for border security. The survey, conducted from May 1 to May 6, included 1,000 adult participants.

The poll results show that a mere 40 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat approve of Trump’s overall presidency, while 56 percent disapprove.

This puts him at a deficit of 16 points. On specific policy areas, Trump’s ratings are even more dismal, with a net negative 32-point rating on prices and inflation, and a 17-point deficit on jobs and the economy.

Additionally, Trump’s ratings are down by 20 points on government funding and social programs, and by 17 points on healthcare. His policies on immigration and deportations also received negative ratings, with deficits of two points and six points, respectively.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Support Tanks Early in Second Term — Poll Numbers Paint Grim Picture

However, when it comes to border security, Trump seems to have found his silver lining, with a net positive approval rating of 10 points. 52 percent of respondents approve of his record on this issue, while 42 percent disapprove.

Despite these discouraging figures, it’s important to remember that there are still 17 months to go before the congressional midterm elections in 2026. A strategic shift in policy by the administration could potentially turn these ratings around.

Why It Matters: These poll results could have significant implications for the upcoming midterm elections. Trump’s low approval ratings on key issues such as the economy, healthcare, and government funding could potentially sway voters away from his party.

However, his positive rating on border security might appeal to a certain demographic, potentially helping to balance out some of the negative sentiment.

The next 17 months will be crucial in determining whether Trump can turn the tide in his favor.

Read Next

Trump's Tariff Policies Fuel Economic Concerns, Economists Expect Slower Growth Ahead

Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI