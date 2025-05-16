Why A Danish Company Is Telling Elon Musk 'Thanks For The Ride' — And Returning Its Tesla Fleet

A push by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk into politics may have hurt the electric vehicle company's brand value and caused some existing Tesla owners to sell their vehicles.

A Danish construction company is the latest Tesla owner to decide they no longer want to own vehicles associated with Musk.

What Happened: An entire corporate fleet of Tesla vehicles owned by Danish construction company Tscherning has been returned with Musk’s push into politics cited as the reason why.

"At Tscherning, we not only decide how we drive – but also who we drive with. That's why we've chosen to hand over the keys to our Tesla company cars – not because Tesla has become a bad car, but in light of Elon Musk's political commitment and the opinions he has publicly expressed (and which are increasingly hard to overlook), we as a company have chosen to say ‘thank you for the ride,'" Tscherning said, as reported by Electrek.

The move comes after the construction company electrified its corporate fleet with Tesla vehicles. The company will buy "European alternatives" after returning the Tesla vehicles according to the report.

Tscherning said it didn't want to be "associated with the values and political direction that currently accompany the Tesla brand."

Why It's Important: Tesla has seen lower sales of its vehicles and Europe is one of the areas being hit the hardest.

The sales decline could be due to several factors, including the Model Y changeover, factory downtime, less demand for electric vehicles and consumers not wanting to be associated with Tesla vehicles anymore.

Demand for new Tesla vehicles has dropped and the sale prices of used Tesla vehicles have also fallen.

Corporate sales could be one of the latest areas to be hit by the Tesla brand damage. European pharmacy chain Rossman sold their corporate fleet of Tesla vehicles last year, with Musk also cited as the reason.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in Denmark fell 48.1% in January, 53.1% in February and 65.6% in March on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock was up 2% to $349.98 on Friday. Tesla stock is down 7.7% year-to-date in 2025 with shares up around 100% over the last year.

Photo: Shutterstock