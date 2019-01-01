ñol

American Assets Trust
(NYSE:AAT)
34.17
0.92[2.77%]
At close: May 27
34.16
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low33.37 - 34.28
52 Week High/Low30.97 - 40.83
Open / Close33.37 / 34.16
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 60.5M
Vol / Avg.270.3K / 287.9K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E54.22
50d Avg. Price35.4
Div / Yield1.28/3.75%
Payout Ratio190.48
EPS0.18
Total Float29.2M

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Dividends

American Assets Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Assets Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.65%

Annual Dividend

$1.28

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Assets Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Assets Trust (AAT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own American Assets Trust (AAT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for American Assets Trust ($AAT) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of American Assets Trust (AAT) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next American Assets Trust (AAT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for American Assets Trust (AAT) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)?
A

The most current yield for American Assets Trust (AAT) is 3.50% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

