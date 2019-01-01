American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting AAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.43% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and American Assets Trust maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Assets Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Assets Trust was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Assets Trust (AAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $35.00. The current price American Assets Trust (AAT) is trading at is $34.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
