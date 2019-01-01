QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.58 - 21.69
Vol / Avg.
217.3K/245.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.90%
52 Wk
20.09 - 37.49
Mkt Cap
649.5M
Payout Ratio
9.87
Open
20.94
P/E
6.92
EPS
0.75
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron's services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV426.130M

Analyst Ratings

Aarons Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aarons (AAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aarons (NYSE: AAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aarons's (AAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aarons (AAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aarons (NYSE: AAN) was reported by B of A Securities on December 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.05% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aarons (AAN)?

A

The stock price for Aarons (NYSE: AAN) is $20.63 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aarons (AAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Aarons (AAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Aarons (NYSE:AAN) reporting earnings?

A

Aarons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Aarons (AAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aarons.

Q

What sector and industry does Aarons (AAN) operate in?

A

Aarons is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.