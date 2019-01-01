Aarons (NYSE:AAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.870
Quarterly Revenue
$456.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$456.1M
Earnings History
Aarons Questions & Answers
When is Aarons (NYSE:AAN) reporting earnings?
Aarons (AAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aarons (NYSE:AAN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
What were Aarons’s (NYSE:AAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $430M, which missed the estimate of $441.2M.
