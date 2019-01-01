Aarons (NYSE:AAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aarons
Aarons Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aarons (NYSE: AAN) was reported by B of A Securities on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting AAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aarons (NYSE: AAN) was provided by B of A Securities, and Aarons maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aarons, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aarons was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aarons (AAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $23.00. The current price Aarons (AAN) is trading at is $18.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
