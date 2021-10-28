 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 8:54am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 24.33% to $9.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock rose 13.89% to $103.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock rose 9.26% to $56.51. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock increased by 7.91% to $74.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares increased by 7.37% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 7.11% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock fell 15.18% to $293.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock fell 10.81% to $27.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock decreased by 7.64% to $11.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.7 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock decreased by 7.15% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 3.64% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

