12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:09am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 297.38% to $6.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $457.3 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares rose 9.16% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 5.37% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares rose 4.4% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $10.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.5 million.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 3.08% to $283.26. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 20.83% to $7.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares declined by 16.09% to $30.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.4 million.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock declined by 9.74% to $50.55. The company's market cap stands at $205.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock decreased by 8.76% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock declined by 6.31% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.9 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 5.08% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

