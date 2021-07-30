 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares rose 7.11% to $53.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares increased by 4.16% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 8.49% to $3.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 7.21% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock declined by 6.89% to $3352.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 trillion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock decreased by 5.48% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $385.7 million.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares decreased by 5.21% to $93.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 4.66% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

 

 

 

