12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 17.73% to $4.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 16.96% to $28.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 16.47% to $32.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares increased by 14.7% to $619.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 9.06% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 8.67% to $14.65. The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million.
Losers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 12.55% to $2.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 9.35% to $7.57. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 8.61% to $14.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 7.58% to $24.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 7.3% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $254.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 7.0% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.
