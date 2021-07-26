 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 17.73% to $4.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 16.96% to $28.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 16.47% to $32.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares increased by 14.7% to $619.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 9.06% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 8.67% to $14.65. The company's market cap stands at $497.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 12.55% to $2.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares fell 9.35% to $7.57. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 8.61% to $14.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 7.58% to $24.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 7.3% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $254.6 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 7.0% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.

 

 

 

