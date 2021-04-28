 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 11.47% to $2.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.3 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares rose 9.37% to $49.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 7.95% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.0 million.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $47.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 4.44% to $89.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares fell 3.65% to $68.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 3.23% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 3.15% to $19.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.6 million.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock declined by 3.07% to $184.38. The company's market cap stands at $170.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock decreased by 3.01% to $190.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares decreased by 2.91% to $8.68. The company's market cap stands at $792.3 million.

 

 

 

