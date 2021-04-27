12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 16.42% to $13.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.3 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares increased by 10.26% to $186.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock rose 9.14% to $92.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock increased by 5.63% to $25.3.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock rose 3.95% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 3.47% to $3.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 2.58% to $52.3.
- Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares declined by 2.23% to $106.5.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares decreased by 1.88% to $724.34. The company's market cap stands at $695.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock declined by 1.86% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.8 million.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares declined by 1.83% to $95.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
