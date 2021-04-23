12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) stock increased by 17.5% to $169.96 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares moved upwards by 10.48% to $33.1. The company's market cap stands at $454.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) stock moved upwards by 8.37% to $24.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.9 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 6.66% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $88.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 4.63% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 4.73% to $7.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock decreased by 2.59% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.3 million.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares decreased by 2.16% to $61.22. The company's market cap stands at $249.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares declined by 2.1% to $82.32. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 1.85% to $18.08. The company's market cap stands at $612.2 million.
- Box (NYSE:BOX) shares declined by 1.83% to $21.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
