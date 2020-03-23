18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock rose 79.68% to $11.23 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares rose 41.82% to $2.34.

• Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares increased by 36.80% to $5.39.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock increased by 24.16% to $2.21.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares moved upwards by 22.39% to $8.20.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased by 21.51% to $56.50. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) shares rose 20.89% to $1.91. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) stock rose 20.11% to $4.30. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Feb 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares rose 13.24% to $1.54.

• Danaher, Inc. (NYSE:DHR) shares moved upwards by 11.45% to $138. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $160.

Losers

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock declined 23.33% to $13.80 during Monday's pre-market session.

• AIkido Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares declined 14.79% to $0.51.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares declined 10.07% to $0.25.

• Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock declined 7.13% to $0.44.

• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares plummeted 5.85% to $1.93.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock declined 5.47% to $0.52. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Jan 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE:GSK) stock plummeted 3.86% to $32.10.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 3.85% to $0.26.