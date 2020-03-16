Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 8:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares increased by 28.21% to $5 during Monday's pre-market session.

TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.13.

 

Losers

Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares fell 21.83% to $52.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Feb 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $108.

Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock fell 20.24% to $0.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) stock fell 18.71% to $33.85. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares fell 18.33% to $0.49.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock declined 17.96% to $11.74. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.

Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares decreased by 16.71% to $15.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $26.

CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:CNHI) stock decreased by 16.47% to $6.24. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares plummeted 16.11% to $12.29. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stock decreased by 15.65% to $32. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock decreased by 15.05% to $7. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.

 

Related Articles (OBCI + TOPS)

136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga