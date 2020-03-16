12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares increased by 28.21% to $5 during Monday's pre-market session.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.13.

Losers

• Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares fell 21.83% to $52.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Feb 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $108.

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock fell 20.24% to $0.37.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) stock fell 18.71% to $33.85. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares fell 18.33% to $0.49.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock declined 17.96% to $11.74. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.

• Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares decreased by 16.71% to $15.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $26.

• CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:CNHI) stock decreased by 16.47% to $6.24. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares plummeted 16.11% to $12.29. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stock decreased by 15.65% to $32. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock decreased by 15.05% to $7. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 5, is at Underweight, with a price target of $12.