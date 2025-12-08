Investor Quits 9-to-5 Job After Reaching $14K Per Month in Dividends, Shares High-Yield Portfolio – 'The Freedom And Time With Family is Priceless'

Concerns about stretched tech valuations and a possible AI bubble are pushing investors toward dividend stocks as they look to diversify their portfolios. Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) , recently told Bloomberg that dividend growth is among the factors likely to drive equities higher in 2026.

Earlier this year, a dividend investor wrote on Reddit that he quit his full-time job after his dividend income exceeded his paycheck. The Redditor, 40, said he was burned out and no longer had the "passion" and energy to stay at the company where he had worked for 15 years.

"After some discussion with wife, I put in the two weeks," the Redditor said. "A lot of emotions come with this, but the freedom and time with family is priceless. Income goal is combo of income strategy ETFs and contractor work."

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.85 a Share

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Most of the investor's portfolio consisted of high-yield dividend ETFs that pay monthly or weekly income. Here's a look at some of his top holdings based on the information the Redditor shared publicly on the social platform.

Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF

Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (CBOE: NVDW) aims to give investors 1.2 times the weekly price return of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) , and pays weekly cash distributions. The fund has a distribution rate of about 42%. It's down 15% so far this year.

Roundhill Hood WeeklyPay ETF

Roundhill Hood WeeklyPay ETF (CBOE: HOOW) delivers 1.2 times the weekly total return of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) . As of Dec 2, the fund has a distribution rate of 47% and is up 10% so far this year.

Trending: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) was among the top holdings of the investor making $14,000 a month in dividends. NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF exposes investors to Nasdaq 100 companies and generates income by selling covered call options on the index.

NestYield Dynamic Income ETF

NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (NYSE:EGGY) invests in large-cap US stocks and generates monthly income by using a covered call strategy. The fund targets an average annual yield of 25%. Some of the top holdings of the fund include Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) , Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) , Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) , Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) .

The NEOS Russell 2000 High-Income ETF

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (CBOE: IWMI) generates monthly income by investing in the Russell 2000 Index and implementing a call option strategy. It pays monthly and has a distribution rate of 14%.

See Also: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

Nicholas Crypto Income ETF

Nicholas Crypto Income ETF (NYSE:BLOX) invests in crypto-related stocks and funds and aims to generate income by selling options on its holdings. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) , Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) , Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) , IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) and Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are among the top holdings of the fund.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE:NVDY) makes money by selling call options on Nvidia. It has a distribution rate of 58% and has lost 39% so far this year.

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock