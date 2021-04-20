Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $17.65 during Tuesday's

Gainers

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $17.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 96.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 133.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.7 million.

(NYSE:TRV) shares rose 1.21% to $156.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 858.8K shares, making up 58.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) shares increased by 0.88% to $1186.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 5.0K, which is 14.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:ITIC) stock rose 0.73% to $167.78. Investors Title's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.6 million. Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares rose 0.7% to $5.73. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.7 million.

Losers

Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock declined by 6.5% to $3.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 59.0K shares is 20.35% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.

(NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 5.26% to $79.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 54.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock decreased by 4.92% to $77.15. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 243.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

(NYSE:LNC) stock decreased by 4.21% to $62.05. The current volume of 516.9K shares is 31.56% of Lincoln National's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares fell 4.17% to $45.13. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 154.0K, which is 18.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

