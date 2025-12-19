Congressman Can't Stop Buying Magnificent 7 Stocks: These Are His Latest Picks

Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.) has been buying Magnificent Seven stocks aggressively in 2025 with multiple purchases totaling hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars.

His latest disclosure shows two of the seven stocks were bought in December, which might point to a favorite for 2026.

• Alphabet stock is trading near recent highs. Where are GOOGL shares going?

Fields’ New Disclosures

Fields made several stock purchases and sales during the month of December according to a new filing shared by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the latest purchases by Fields:

Dec. 15 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares Dec. 15 : Bought $15,000 to $50,000 Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares

: Bought $15,000 to $50,000 (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares Dec. 11 : Bought $100,000 to $250,000 Alphabet Class A shares

: Bought $100,000 to $250,000 shares Dec. 11 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares Dec. 11 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Microsoft Corp shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 shares Dec. 9: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 Alphabet Class A shares

Bought $50,000 to $100,000 shares Dec. 9 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 (NASDAQ:IREN) shares Dec. 3 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares Dec. 3 : Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Netflix Inc shares

: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 shares Dec. 1: Bought $50,000 to $100,000 Alphabet Class A shares

The congressman also disclosed selling stakes in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) , Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) , CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) , AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) .

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Fields’ Magnificent 7 Preferences

When it comes to buying up Magnificent Seven stocks, Fields has shown preference to several of the components over the 2025 year.

The latest purchase shows totals of:

Alphabet Class A: $215,000 to $500,000

$215,000 to $500,000 Alphabet Class C : $1,000 to $15,000

: $1,000 to $15,000 Microsoft: $2,000 to $30,000

Previously, Fields had been buying up shares of six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks, with Tesla being the lone stock left out. But in recent disclosures, Fields has shown a preference to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) Alphabet and Microsoft, but leaving out Meta Platforms and Amazon.com from purchases.

While there could be more filings from Fields before the end of the year, the most recent disclosures point to a potential recent bias or preference for Alphabet stock heading into 2026. Nvidia was the top purchase in months like August and September, but the most recent months show Alphabet as a top purchase.

Outside of the Magnificent Seven, Fields has also been aggressively buying up Netflix stock, which comes with the company in the middle of a potential blockbuster acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

With Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi set to leave Congress in 2027, investors may have to find new members of Congress with proven track records of large purchases and strong returns to follow. Fields could fit that mold.

Read Next:

Photo: W. Scott McGill via Shutterstock