Magnificent Seven Loving Congressman Buys Stocks Again, But This Time Only Three Of The Seven

A member of Congress who loves buying Magnificent Seven stocks rebought some of the same stocks, but this time left out two frequent purchases.

Here's a look at the recent trades.

Cleo Fields Bets on Magnificent Seven Stocks

Congressman Cleo Fields (D-La.) has a history of buying Magnificent Seven stocks with filings showing millions of dollars in shares bought in both August and September.

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Fields shows recent trades made Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 and they include some familiar names.

Here are the Magnificent Seven stocks bought:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) : $115,000 to $300,000

(NASDAQ:NVDA) : $115,000 to $300,000 Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : $100,000 to $250,000

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) : $100,000 to $250,000 Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) : $50,000 to $100,000

(NASDAQ:GOOG) : $50,000 to $100,000 Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) : $100,000 to $250,000

Notably missing from the latest filing were Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) .

Amazon was the sixth-largest purchase of the Magnificent Seven stocks by Fields in August and the fourth-largest purchase in September.

Microsoft was the third-largest purchase among the Magnificent Seven stocks by Fields in both August and September. Meta Platforms was the fourth-largest of the Magnificent Seven stocks in August and the second-largest in September.

The latest transactions are smaller than recent trades, which could suggest add-on buys based on prices, or a shift in the companies Fields favors for the long run.

Nvidia was the top purchase of the Magnificent Seven stocks by Fields in August and September and was once again the top pick.

The next filing from Fields could be closely monitored to see if he is back to buying Microsoft and Meta or if he is only focusing on Apple, Alphabet and Nvidia moving forward.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , the other member of the Magnificent Seven, was not purchased by Fields in 2025.

Other Trades

Along with buying more shares of the three Magnificent Seven stocks mentioned above, Fields made several other trades during the Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 time frame, according to the new filing.

Fields disclosed selling $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) . Fields bought shares in the restaurant stock back in June.

The Congressman also reported buying the following stocks:

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS): $15,000 to $50,000

(NYSE:CLS): $15,000 to $50,000 Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX): $100,000 to $250,000

(NASDAQ:NFLX): $100,000 to $250,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM): $100,000 to $250,000

Fields bought Taiwan Semiconductor stock multiple times in recent months, which could show his conviction in the company.

Celestica and Netflix are new purchases for Fields in 2025. Celestica could be of particular note, given the infrequent purchases of the stock made by members of Congress.

Shares of the supply chain solutions company are up over 200% year to date and trade near all-time highs. This could be a stock to monitor, as Fields has done well in the past, buying stocks that other members of Congress are ignoring.

