Plug Power, Capri And Frontline Are Among Top Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 6-10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eleven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI shares jumped 53.07% after Stryker Corporation SYK agreed to acquire the company for $80 per share or equity value of approximately $4.9 billion. Unifirst Corporation UNF stock escalated 29.58% after the company reported first-quarter results. Plug Power, Inc. PLUG stock gained 23.18% last week after the U.S. Treasury unveiled its final guidance on the 45V Production Tax Credit, setting the stage for a greener hydrogen future. Plug Power stands to benefit. Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR shares rose 20.77% after the company disclosed a deal to be fully acquired by Paychex, Inc. PAYX in an all-cash transaction representing an enterprise value of around $4.1 billion. MP Materials Corp. MP shares upped 20.50%. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX gained 19.18% last week amid rumors of takeover interest. Frontline Plc’s FRO stock grew 17.29%, probably after President-elect Donald Trump said he would reverse President Biden’s ban on offshore drilling. Guardant Health, Inc. GH shares rose 15.53%. The company announced that the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection Test was selected for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study. GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares increased 15.40%. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI stock grew 15.04% amid reports suggesting Prada may be a potential buyer for Capri’s Versace. Equinox Gold Corp. EQX stock rose 14.88%. The company reported producing 213,960 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 621,870 ounces in 2024.

Photo courtesy Plug Power

Read next: