Plug Power, Capri And Frontline Are Among Top Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 6-10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Capri stock grew 15.04% amid reports suggesting Prada may be a potential buyer for Capri's Versace.
- Inari Medical surged after Stryker agreed to acquire Inari for $80 per share, totaling an equity value of approximately $4.9 billion.
- Get daily trade setups, exclusive stock picks, and real-time alerts today.
These eleven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Inari Medical, Inc. NARI shares jumped 53.07% after Stryker Corporation SYK agreed to acquire the company for $80 per share or equity value of approximately $4.9 billion.
- Unifirst Corporation UNF stock escalated 29.58% after the company reported first-quarter results.
- Plug Power, Inc. PLUG stock gained 23.18% last week after the U.S. Treasury unveiled its final guidance on the 45V Production Tax Credit, setting the stage for a greener hydrogen future. Plug Power stands to benefit.
- Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR shares rose 20.77% after the company disclosed a deal to be fully acquired by Paychex, Inc. PAYX in an all-cash transaction representing an enterprise value of around $4.1 billion.
- MP Materials Corp. MP shares upped 20.50%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX gained 19.18% last week amid rumors of takeover interest.
- Frontline Plc’s FRO stock grew 17.29%, probably after President-elect Donald Trump said he would reverse President Biden’s ban on offshore drilling.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH shares rose 15.53%. The company announced that the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection Test was selected for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS shares increased 15.40%.
- Capri Holdings Limited CPRI stock grew 15.04% amid reports suggesting Prada may be a potential buyer for Capri’s Versace.
- Equinox Gold Corp. EQX stock rose 14.88%. The company reported producing 213,960 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 621,870 ounces in 2024.
Photo courtesy Plug Power
Read next:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FROFrontline PLC
$17.349.54%
PLUGPlug Power Inc
$2.846.37%
EQXEquinox Gold Corp
$6.125.52%
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$26.66-7.56%
GHGuardant Health Inc
$36.700.31%
MPMP Materials Corp
$19.751.91%
NARIInari Medical Inc
$79.420.15%
PAYXPaychex Inc
$139.06-0.85%
PYCRPaycor HCM Inc
$22.12-0.23%
SWTXSpringWorks Therapeutics Inc
$43.006.20%
SYKStryker Corp
$365.660.43%
UNFUniFirst Corp
$220.702.90%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in