ViaSat & AST SpaceMobile Are Among Top 6 Mid Cap Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week (July 21-July 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These six mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares jumped 47.88% as the company successfully completed its first five commercial satellites.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. GSHD stock upped 39.86% following upbeat second-quarter results.
- ViaSat, Inc. VSAT shares escalated by 30.78%. The company announced a new reporting segment structure.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX shares grew 29.86% after the company announced the advancement of VK2735 to Phase 3.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM stock increased 23.93% after HC Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $80 price target.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX shares rose 19.72%.
