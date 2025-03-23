March 23, 2025 11:16 AM 2 min read

Robinhood, Roku And Shopify Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 17-Mar 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares upped 17.20% after the company secured FDA approval of sNDA for its RNAi therapeutic, AMVUTTRA, for the treatment of ATTR-CM in adults.
  2. Roku Inc. ROKU stock surged 15.51% after the announcement that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT launched its Truth+ streaming app on the Roku platform.
  3. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD stock upped 13.05% after Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price forecast of $61.
  4. Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT shares increased 11.72% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.60/share.
  5. Boeing Company BA shares grew 10.07% after President Trump awarded the company a next-generation fighter jet contract.
  6. AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU shares upped 10.05%, probably due to strength in gold and silver. Gold reached an all-time high.
  7. Shopify Inc. SHOP shares were up 9.87%, driven by overall market strength following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.
  8. Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock was up 9.77%. Several analysts raised the price forecast.
  9. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG stock rose 9.66%, probably due to sympathy with the overall market sentiment after the Fed policy decision to keep rates unchanged.
  10. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock gained 9.09% last week. Citizens Capital Markets upgraded the stock to Market Outperform with a $400 price forecast.

Image via Shutterstock

ALNY Logo
ALNYAlnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
$283.3411.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum90.41
Growth75.68
Quality-
Value1.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AU Logo
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$35.61-2.44%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$178.903.51%
DJT Logo
DJTTrump Media & Technology Group Corp
$20.301.34%
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$309.000.92%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$409.56-0.83%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$44.401.70%
LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$34.821.96%
MUFG Logo
MUFGMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
$14.984.54%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$78.676.57%
SHOP Logo
SHOPShopify Inc
$104.462.56%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMoversTrading IdeasBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved