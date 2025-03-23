Robinhood, Roku And Shopify Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 17-Mar 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Alnylam rose 17.20% after FDA approved AMVUTTRA for ATTR-CM.
- Roku gained 15.51% as Truth+ streaming app launched on its platform.
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares upped 17.20% after the company secured FDA approval of sNDA for its RNAi therapeutic, AMVUTTRA, for the treatment of ATTR-CM in adults.
- Roku Inc. ROKU stock surged 15.51% after the announcement that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT launched its Truth+ streaming app on the Roku platform.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD stock upped 13.05% after Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price forecast of $61.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT shares increased 11.72% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.60/share.
- Boeing Company BA shares grew 10.07% after President Trump awarded the company a next-generation fighter jet contract.
- AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU shares upped 10.05%, probably due to strength in gold and silver. Gold reached an all-time high.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP shares were up 9.87%, driven by overall market strength following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.
- Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock was up 9.77%. Several analysts raised the price forecast.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG stock rose 9.66%, probably due to sympathy with the overall market sentiment after the Fed policy decision to keep rates unchanged.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock gained 9.09% last week. Citizens Capital Markets upgraded the stock to Market Outperform with a $400 price forecast.
