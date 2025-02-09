February 9, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read

Estee Lauder, Moderna And PayPal Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Feb 3-Feb 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS stock declined 25.99% after the company reported first-quarter earnings and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  2. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. EL stock plummeted 22.05%  after the company reported second-quarter results. Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  3. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX shares tumbled 19.23% after the company missed its fourth-quarter revenue estimate when reporting financial results. Additionally, HC Wainwright & Co. and B of A Securities lowered their respective price forecasts on the stock.
  4. Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares fell 17.30%, probably after the Senate Finance Committee voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to the Senate floor.
  5. Illumina, Inc. ILMN stock was down 16.33% after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  6. Venture Global, Inc. VG stock decreased 14.23%, probably after President Trump reiterated a pledge to increase oil production.
  7. Avantor, Inc. AVTR shares declined 14.01% after the company reported fourth-quarter results and missed its adjusted EPS estimate.
  8. PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL stock tumbled 12.72% after the company reported fourth-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
  9. IDEX Corporation IEX shares fell 12.65% following mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. PTC Inc. PTC shares declined 12.64% after the company reported first-quarter financial results, issued guidance below estimates and cut its FY25 guidance.

