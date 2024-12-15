Super Micro Computer, Adobe And Nucor Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (December 9-13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB stock dipped 22.19% after the company reported third-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
- Applovin Corporation APP shares dived 19.19%.
- CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA shares fell 17.78%. A director recently disclosed share sales.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s SMCI stock plummeted 17.03% despite CEO Charles Liang’s reassurances that the company’s stock would not be delisted from Nasdaq.
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares decreased 16.16%.
- Adobe Inc. ADBE declined 15.78% after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued worse-than-expected FY25 guidance. Several analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG stock fell 13.57% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Several analysts revised the price forecast.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL fell 13.14% after reporting fourth-quarter results. Several analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares were down 12.78%. The company secures global licensing agreement for novel MAT2A Inhibitor SYH2039 to target MTAP-Deleted solid tumors.
- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC shares declined 12.67%. The company agreed to acquire Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc IPG for $13 billion.
- Nucor Corporation NUE stock fell 12.15% last week after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price forecast from $171 to $156.
