Rivian Automotive, Rocket Lab And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov 25-Nov 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Rivian Automotive jumped 22.06% after securing a $6.6 billion DOE loan commitment.
- Rocket Lab USA stock surged 21.73% after it secured a $23.9 million CHIPS Act grant.
- Benzinga shares with you top insiders news
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares jumped 22.06% after securing a $6.6 billion DOE loan commitment.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc.’s RKLB stock surged 21.73% after it secured a $23.9 million CHIPS Act grant to enhance its semiconductor operations in New Mexico.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT stock upped 20.67% after the company announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. ARWR for multiple clinical and preclinical siRNA programs.
- Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS stock increased 16.98%. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services posted final payment determinations for its 2025 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC shares rose 16.29%. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives has significantly increased his optimism on the next phase of the AI revolution, focusing on its transformative impact on the software sector.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares upped 14.13%. Citigroup analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Moderna MRNA shares surged 12.58% last week.
- Ralph Lauren Corp RL stock gained 11.72% last week.
- Copart, Inc. CPRT stock was up 11.41% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Snap Inc. SNAP stock increased 12.18%. Citigroup analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
Photo by rblfmr via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$12.18-0.33%
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$27.406.74%
ARWRArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
$26.03-0.46%
CPRTCopart Inc
$63.39-0.19%
ESTCElastic NV
$109.46-0.61%
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$61.710.03%
RLRalph Lauren Corp
$231.403.92%
SNAPSnap Inc
$11.811.72%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$132.50-3.94%
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$386.022.87%
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in