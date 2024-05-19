Li Auto Was One Of The Worst-Performing Stocks Last Week: Are These 10 Large-Cap Stocks Losers In Your Portfolio? (May 12-May 18, 2024)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These 10 large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- NICE Ltd NICE shares tumbled 15.60% after the company reported Q1 financial results and issued Q2 adjusted revenue guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. PBR shares plummeted 13.03% after Q1 sales missed consensus. Also, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired CEO Jean Paul Prates following a dispute over the dividends.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX stock fell 8.37% in the last week.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares fell 7.64%, possibly in reaction to reports that Biden is preparing tariffs on the Chinese EV and solar sectors.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM shares fell 5.23%.
- Vulcan Materials Company VMC share were down 4.89%.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN shares declined 4.47% after it planned to cut 170 jobs.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU shares fell 4.02% last week.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI shares decreased 3.10% last week.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG shares were down 2.90% after GDP data came in worse than expected.
