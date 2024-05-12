Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 10 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio? (May 5-May 11, 2024)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These 10 large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM shares tumbled 24.6% after it lowered its FY24 revenue guidance. Several analysts trimmed the price target on the stock.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP shares declined 24.4% following first-quarter FY24 earnings. Many analysts revised the price targets on Shopify following the earnings announcement.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX shares plunged 20.5% after it issued weak guidance. Several analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR shares are down 15.7% following first quarter earnings. Some analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares were down 15.5% following soft revenue guidance. Many analysts revised the price target on the stock.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB shares were down 13% after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- Suzano S.A. SUZ shares decreased 13.98% following a report suggesting that it made an offer to acquire International Paper as well as weak first quarter FY24 results.
- Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV shares fell 11.8% after the company reported Q1 financial results and analysts trimmed the price target.
- Airbnb, Inc. ABNB shares decreased 9.3% after the company reported Q1 financial results. Many analysts revised the price target.
- Walt Disney Company DIS shares are down 7.3% following a Q2 revenue miss. Several analysts cut the price target on the stock.
Also Read: These 10 Large Cap Stocks Shined Brightest Last Week (May 5-May 11, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?
Photo: Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in