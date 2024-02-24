Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The three primary stock indices experienced gains this week, with the S&P 500 climbing by 1.66%, the Nasdaq, known for its tech focus, increasing by 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 1.3%.

The excitement on Wall Street was primarily fueled by Nvidia Corporation's NVDA impressive earnings report, which propelled its shares upward and briefly elevated the company's market valuation to over $2 trillion.

Also making headlines, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, offloaded over 800,000 shares of the banking giant on Thursday, a transaction that amounted to roughly $150 million, as revealed by a filing with the securities regulators.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Broadcom, The Magnificent 7 Stock In Waiting: Can The Chipmaker Replace EV Carmaker Tesla?" by Neil Dennis, suggests Broadcom Inc. AVGO could soon join the ranks of tech giants, possibly overtaking Tesla Inc. TSLA in market cap, bolstered by its acquisition of VMWare and strong earnings expectations.

"Tesla Investor Shows Love For Battered Rivian: 4 Reasons Why He Is Positive About The EV Maker" by Shanthi Rexaline, highlights Gary Black's optimism for Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN as a potential second to Tesla, backed by product quality, brand, execution and a strong cash position.

"Dogecoin 'Shows Familiar Pattern' Echoing 2020 Behavior, Hinting At Another 28,000% Surge, Says Crypto Analyst" by Mehab Qureshi, discusses Ali Martinez's analysis of Dogecoin's DOGE/USD price action, suggesting a potential repeat of its 2020 bull run due to the current trading patterns and consolidation.

The Bears

"Short-Seller Jim Chanos Has A 'Friendly Reminder' For Investors: Most Of Nvidia's Operating Cash Flow 'Actually Capex From Other Mag 7 Darlings'" by Shanthi Rexaline, reveals Jim Chanos' concerns over Nvidia's dependence on major tech firms' capital expenditures for its operating cash flow amidst the AI surge.

"Is Bitcoin's Future Doomed? European Central Bank Says Yes, Offers Stark Warning" by Murtuza Merchant, reports the ECB's assertion that Bitcoin BTC/USD has "zero" intrinsic value, criticizing its inefficiencies and environmental impact, despite the recent SEC approval of Bitcoin ETFs.

"VIZIO Faces Analyst Downgrades Amid Walmart Acquisition, Impact On Roku" by Surbhi Jain, covers analyst downgrades of VIZIO Holding VZIO following Walmart's acquisition proposal, noting potential impacts on Roku ROKU and the broader streaming landscape.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.