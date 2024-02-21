'Gemini Is A Joke:' Google's AI Chatbot Doesn't Even Know How Its Own Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Look Like

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini chatbot has come under fire from users for either generating irrelevant images or flat-out refusing to do so. In one instance, Gemini failed to generate images of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin accurately.

What Happened: Google Gemini chatbot's refusal to accurately generate images, or in some cases, refusal to produce information or generate image for simple prompts like "Abraham Lincoln riding jetksi" has drawn criticism from tech billionaires like Paul Graham, Marc Andreessen as well as several other users on social media.

See Also: Marc Andreessen Warns Of ‘Draconian Censorship’ And ‘Bias’ In AI Chatbots: Elon Musk Vows Grok Will ‘Hew To the Truth’

"Wow, Gemini is a joke," quipped Graham, after a user posted Gemini generating irrelevant images when asked to generate a portrait of a famous 17th-century physicist.

We ran some of these prompts to verify, and the results were surprisingly irrelevant.

Instead of including Sir Isaac Newton or Galileo Galilei, Gemini generated images of unrecognizable people.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also called it "Woke mind virus next-level."

In some cases, Gemini flat out refused to draw images of well-known people like former President Lincoln or the founder of Fairchild Semiconductor, Sherman Fairchild, among several other famous personalities.

Users on Reddit also called out Gemini for drawing inaccurate images.

Loading... Loading...

For what it's worth, Google Gemini has the following disclaimer on its website: "Gemini may display inaccurate info, including about people, so double-check its responses."

Why It Matters: Google has pitted Gemini to answer Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI's ChatGPT. Its AI model has been updated to Gemini 1.5 with support for longer text strings of up to 100,000 words, with exclusive access of up to 1 million tokens for developers and enterprise customers.

However, accuracy seems to be a hit-and-a-miss with Google Gemini so far. Earlier in February, Gemini generated fictional Super Bowl 2024 statistics, despite Google search results showing accurate information.

If you're using Google Gemini, you may want to be careful with the output it generates.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: First Neuralink Patient Makes ‘Full Recovery’ And Moves Mouse Around The Screen By ‘Just Thinking,’ Confirms Elon Musk

Photo courtesy: Google