Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Google, Microsoft, Disney And Is Elon Musk Set To Become World's Richest Person Again?

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"ChatGPT Sparked an AI Craze. Investors Need a Long-Term Plan," by Eric Savitz, looks at the Wall Street excitement over ChatGPT, and what the new AI developments could mean for Microsoft Inc MSFT and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google.

In "Buy Hertz Stock. It’s Cheap, Well-Run, and Renting Teslas," Andrew Bary writes that among the three leading car rental companies, Hertz Global Holdings HTZ looks like the best option for investors.

"GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors," by Al Root, details the annual letter from General Electric Co GE CEO Larry Culp outlining the ways the company is "controlling the controllable," amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

In "Disney Activist Trian Notches a Double Win," Carleton English explains how activist investor Nelson Peltz has managed to get results at The Walt Disney Co DIS since announcing that his firm Trian Partners took a position in the company.

"Options Traders Helped Tesla Stock Soar. Now It’s Falling," by Al Root, reports on the factors that led to the spike in Tesla Inc's TSLA stock in 2023, and the reasons why shares are now pulling back.

In "Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock," Ed Lin details how many shares of Phillips 66 PSX were purchased by Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX, after he was named a Phillips 66 director in July 2022.

"Elon Musk Is on Track to Be the World’s Richest Person Again—if Tesla Stock Cooperates," by Jack Denton, says that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may soon become the world's richest man again, but that will depend on shares of his EV company climbing higher.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Photo: courtesy of Unsplash.