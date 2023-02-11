Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The three major indexes saw their biggest weekly drop in 2023, as the markets cooled down after spiking higher in January. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.4%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.1%, and the Dow Industrial Average slid by 0.2% this week.

On Friday, the University of Michigan reported U.S. consumer sentiment increased 2.3% on a monthly basis in February and is now 5.7% higher than a year ago.

This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. Powell said U.S. disinflation "has begun" but reiterated that it will take some time for the pricing environment to fully normalize.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Apple Could Be Big Beneficiary Of Microsoft-Google AI Battle — Here's How," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at how Apple Inc AAPL could be a potential beneficiary of the intensifying artificial intelligence battle between Microsoft and Google.

In "Former Hedge Fund Manager Lists 3 Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Has 'Everything We Look For In A Stock,'" Wayne Duggan outlines the bullish thesis of former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson on Warren Buffett holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B).

"PayPal's Crypto Holdings Reach $604M, Bitcoin Dominates At $291M," by Murtuza Merchant, looks at the crypto holdings of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, which includes Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The Bears

"Ron DeSantis Could Change The Future Of Disney Theme Parks Before Running For President," by Chris Katje, looks at efforts by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to limit The Walt Disney Company's DIS power over a special district that covers the Walt Disney World theme park.

In "Bed Bath & Beyond Latches Onto 'Lifeline' But Retailer Is Still Knocking At Bankruptcy's Door: Why This Analyst Says Shares Are Worth A Quarter," Adam Eckert details the reason a Wedbush analyst has given Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY a price target of 25 cents.

"Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Warns 10K Crypto Tokens Likely Worthless: 'They'll Eventually Just Go To Zero,'" by Mehab Qureshi, explains why Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary believes 10,000 crypto tokens are likely going to be completely devalued to zero.

