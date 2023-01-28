Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The bullish mood that kicked off 2023 on Wall Street continued this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the markets higher. The S&P 500 climbed 2.47%, the Dow Industrials gained 1.81%, and the Nasdaq finished the week 4.32% higher.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. GDP grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter, ahead of economist estimates of a 2.6% gain. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index gained 5% in December, down from a 5.5% increase in November and below economist estimates of a 5.5% gain.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Are Cybertruck Expectations Too High In 2023? Musk Says 'I Wouldn't Put Too Much Thought In Start Of Production,'" by Chris Katje, looks at new details provided by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on the upcoming debut of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

In "Why Bill Ackman Says This Company Could Be The Next Berkshire Hathaway," Wayne Duggan explains why Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman sees similarities between WeCommerce Holdings Ltd WECMF and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE:-BRK-B).

"3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch," by Mehab Qureshi, looks at why the recent movement of three trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens to an unknown wallet is being viewed with excitement by the crypto's community.

The Bears

"Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face,'" by Adam Eckert, details the reaction of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL former employees after being abruptly laid off by the tech giant.

In "Ford Pro CEO Touts 'Big Opportunity' To Trim Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Costs By Using LFP Batteries," Shanthi Rexaline writes about the ways Ford Motor Company F is finding ways to cut production costs on its EVs and pass the saving along to customers.

"As Chevron Buyback Irks Biden, Jared Bernstein Says Excessive Repurchases Have Been A Concern For President," by Bhavik Nair, reports on the continuing tension between Chevron Corporation CVX and President Joe Biden, as the energy giant announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.

