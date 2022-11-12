Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The market finished the week on a high note after the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday reported the consumer price index gained 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September and below the 8% inflation economists were expecting.

The S&P 500 had its best week since June, gaining 5.61%, while the Dow Industrials climbed by 3.99%. The Nasdaq Composite had the strongest week of the three major indices, finishing 7.67% higher.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Finds Buyer In Cathie Wood As Stock Goes Haywire Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Deal, Share Sale," by Bhavik Nair, details the number of Tesla Inc TSLA shares scooped up by Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management on Wednesday, after the stock dropped in four consecutive sessions.

In "Will Coinbase End Up Like FTX? CEO Brian Armstrong Says 'We Don't Engage In...,'" Mehab Qureshi writes that Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong says his company is very different from bankrupt FTX, noting that Coinbase does not engage in "risky behaviors."

"Apple Watch Users, Spotify Has Just Improved Your Music Listening Experience," by Ananya Gairola, reports on Spotify Technology's SPOT new app update on the Apple Inc AAPL Watch, with numerous improvements, including swipe motions and larger controls.

The Bears

In "Zuckerberg Will Continue To Pour Money Into The Metaverse — But Where's The 'Magic' In The Company's Metaverse Products Today?" Natan Ponieman looks at the current state of Meta Platforms Inc's META metaverse, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains committed to the project.

"Tyson Foods CFO Allegedly Gets Drunk, Passes Out In Stranger's Home," by Adam Eckert, details the arrest of Tyson Foods Inc TSN CFO John R. Tyson after he allegedly got drunk and fell asleep in the wrong house.

"After A 97% Fall, Could Carvana Shares Be Heading To 10 Cents? Here's Why One Analyst Thinks So," by Chris Katje, looks at why a Morgan Stanley analyst thinks shares of Carvana Co CVNA could drop to 10 cents due to liquidity concerns and costs.

