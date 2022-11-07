Tyson Foods CFO Allegedly Gets Drunk, Passes Out In Stranger's Home

An executive for Tyson Foods Inc TSN has been arrested after allegedly getting drunk and falling asleep in the wrong house.

What Happened: According to several reports, Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

Tyson was booked early Sunday before being released later in the day, according to the sheriff's department in Washington County, Arkansas.

A local television station, citing a police report, indicated that a woman who didn't know Tyson allegedly found him sleeping in her bed around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman immediately called police, explaining that Tyson could have gained entry through the front door, which may have been left unlocked.

Police reportedly attempted to wake Tyson up to question him, but he was unable to respond. The report indicates the Tyson Foods CFO tried to go back to sleep. Authorities could smell alcohol on his breath and Tyson's movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated, according to the police report.

Tyson, who is the son of board chairman John H. Tyson, was appointed CFO at the beginning of October. The news comes just a week ahead of Tyson Foods' quarterly results. Tyson was likely to address investors for the first time as CFO during the company's upcoming conference call.

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods said the company is aware of the incident, but wouldn't be commenting further, calling it a "personal matter."

TSN Price Action: Tyson Foods has a 52-week high of $100.72 and a 52-week low of $62.94.

The stock was down 0.49% at $66.97 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

