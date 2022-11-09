ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Tesla Finds Buyer In Cathie Wood As Stock Goes Haywire Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Deal, Share Sale

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 10:00 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • ARK Investment Management bought over 39,000 shares of the EV-maker at an estimated valuation of over $7 million.
  • ARK also bought over 148,000 shares of Zoom at an estimated valuation of over $10 million.
  • Wood's funds offloaded over 323,000 stocks of NVIDIA at an estimated valuation of over $44 million.
Tesla Finds Buyer In Cathie Wood As Stock Goes Haywire Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Deal, Share Sale

As shares of Tesla Inc TSLA declined for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 39,000 shares of the EV maker at an estimated valuation of over $7 million.

The purchase comes as Tesla shares faced intense selling pressure this week. Shares of Tesla closed over 7% lower on Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares, estimated to be worth nearly $4 billion, between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8. 

The stock had plunged over 5% on Monday and nearly 3% again on Tuesday after a recall of 40,000 vehicles due to issues with electronic power assist steering.

Also Read: Best Online Stock Broker For Beginners

However, ARK has been a big proponent of EVs. In its weekly newsletter, its analysts said EVs would capture a much higher market share than previously expected.

On Oct. 20, ARK bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla at an estimated valuation of over $13 million. The EV-maker is the second largest holding of the company’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 8.43%.

Other Buys: ARK also bought over 148,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM at an estimated valuation of over $10 million. The company also loaded up on shares of Roblox Corp RBLX and Coinbase Global Inc COIN at an estimated valuation of over $10 million each.

Major Sale: ARK offloaded over 323,000 stocks of chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation NVDA at an estimated valuation of over $44 million. Shares of the company have gained over 18% in the last month.

Read Next: Larry Summers Says Have To Go Back To JFK To Find Democratic President With 1st Midterms Going As Well As Biden's

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie Woodelectric vehiclesElon MuskEVsLong IdeasNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsShort IdeasSpecialty ETFsTop StoriesMarketsTrading IdeasETFs