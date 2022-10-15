Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.

The S&P 500 ended the week 1.77% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.18% and the Dow Industrial Average eked out a 0.73% gain for the week.

Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Amazon's Answer To Elon Musk's Starlink Gets New Space Ride For 2023 Launch," Shivdeep Dhaliwal wrote Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN announced satellites for its Project Kuiper internet program would be launched by the new Vulcan rocket in early 2023.

"Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels," by Vandana Singh, detailed new data which found the COVID-19 booster from Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX demonstrated a substantial increase in the neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels.

"Tesla Bull Has This Suggestion To Lift Sagging Stock; Says EV-Maker Operating From Position Of 'Outstanding Financial Strength,'" by Shanthi Rexaline, outlined why Tesla Inc TSLA bull Future Fund’s Gary Black said the company operated from a position of “outstanding financial strength.”

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

A Hotel For Electric Vehicle Owners Powered By EVs Is Coming From This Automaker

Apple Supplier TSMC Records 80% Surge In Q3 Net Profit — What The Company Expects In Q4

Here's How Much Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Costs And How It Compares To Rivals

The Bears

"Ford, General Motors Shares Slide As 'Demand Destruction Seems Inevitable,'" by Adam Eckert, reported UBS analysts were turning less positive on Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Company GM as demand destruction appears likely to pressure earnings in 2023.

In "Apple Decodes iPhone's Crash Detection As It Mistakes Rollercoaster Ride's Twists And Turns For Real Emergency," Ananya Gairola wrote Apple Inc’s AAPL iPhone 14 Pro’s crash detection feature, which is supposed to automatically notify emergency responders if the user is involved in a car collision, was recently activated on rollercoasters.

"Meta Analyst Says Quest Pro Uptake Likely To Be Slow Due to These 2 Reasons," by Shanthi Rexaline, explained why an analyst said Meta Platform Inc's META metaverse vision remained a 10-plus year endeavor, requiring a decade-long investment.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'

Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next

PC Shipments See Record Plunge In Q3 — What That Means For Apple, AMD, Intel And Others

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.