ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels, with similar responses seen across individuals aged 18 to 55 years of age and those older than 55 years of age. 

FDA and European Medicines Agency approved a 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine for ages 12 years and older.

Wednesday, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization for a 10-µg booster dose of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children 5-11 years

A comparison of responses in individuals older than 55 who received the bivalent vaccine or the original vaccine showed that a 30-µg booster dose of the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine elicited more limited increases in the neutralizing antibody response against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants. 

The Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine was well tolerated, with early data indicating a favorable safety profile similar to the original vaccine.

Additional data measuring responses at one-month post-administration of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent vaccine booster are expected in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the companies have initiated a similar Phase 1/2/3 trial investigating the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine among children six months through 11 years of age. 

Price Action: BNTX shares are down 2.19% at $133.66, and PFE stock is down 0.60% at $41.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: COVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral