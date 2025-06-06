RFK Jr. Champions 'Medical Freedom' While Curtailing Access, Say Public Health Experts

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has championed “medical freedom” while simultaneously limiting access to COVID-19 vaccines and restricting food stamp purchases, creating what public health experts call a dichotomy in his approach to healthcare policy.

What Happened: Kennedy announced last week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would remove COVID-19 vaccines from recommended immunization schedules for healthy children and pregnant women.

The decision bypassed traditional advisory committee processes and shifted coverage from routine recommendations to shared clinical decision-making between doctors and patients.

“Regarding the vaccines, HHS is restoring the doctor-patient relationship,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said in a statement to ABC News. “We are encouraging those groups to consult with their health care provider to help them make an informed decision.”

Kennedy has also pushed to ban Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients from purchasing candy and soda with food stamps. Ten state governors have submitted waivers to the Agriculture Department requesting permission for such restrictions, according to Kennedy’s statements at a Make America Healthy Again event in May.

The Food and Drug Administration began removing fluoride supplements for children from the market, earning Kennedy’s praise as “long overdue.” The agency cited a lack of FDA approval and evidence that these products alter gut microbiomes.

Kennedy’s broader MAHA initiative has influenced restaurant chains to eliminate seed oils. Biglari Holdings Inc. BH subsidiary Steak ‘n Shake switched to beef tallow for French fries, while Sweetgreen Inc. SG, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. BLMN, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR have initiated similar transitions.

Why It Matters: Critics argue Kennedy’s policies contradict his “medical freedom” messaging by limiting choices. Removing COVID vaccines from CDC schedules restricts access while claiming to promote freedom.

“If you restrict access, you necessarily restrict choice,” Dr. Matthew Ferrari of Pennsylvania State University told ABC News.



Public health experts warn Kennedy’s approach individualizes community health decisions. “We’re losing a lot of that underpinning, which has led to a lot of the gains in public health,” Dr. Craig Spencer of Brown University told ABC News.

