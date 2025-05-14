Robert Kennedy Jr. Cheers FDA Plan To Ban Fluoride Supplements For Children, Calls Move 'Long Overdue'

U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. praised the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to begin removing fluoride supplements for children from the market, calling the move “long overdue.”

What Happened: The FDA announced on Tuesday that it’s initiating a process to eliminate these supplements, primarily given to children at high risk of dental cavities. The agency stated these products lack FDA approval and have been shown to alter the gut microbiome.

“Ending the use of ingestible fluoride is long overdue,” Kennedy said. Since taking office, Kennedy has opposed adding fluoride to tap water, claiming, without conclusive scientific consensus, that U.S. fluoridation levels are linked to various health issues, including cancer.

The FDA has set October 31 as its target date for completing safety reviews and taking appropriate action following a public comment period.

See Also: Roger Federer-Backed On Holding Jumps 12% As DTC Sales Soar —Sneaker Price Hikes Coming To Offset Tariffs And Fuel Premium Growth

Why It Matters: Dental health organizations promptly contested the move. American Dental Hygienists‘ Association President Erin Haley-Hitz said, according to Reuters, “There is no scientific evidence that fluoride at the recommended low levels affects gut microbiota.” She warned that removing fluoride resources could worsen oral health disparities in underserved communities.

The American Dental Association reaffirmed its support for community water fluoridation, citing studies showing it reduces tooth decay by over 25% in both children and adults, even with fluoride available from other sources like toothpaste.

This federal action follows Utah’s landmark decision in May to become the first U.S. state to ban fluoride in public water systems. Kennedy previously stated plans to direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending community fluoridation nationwide.

President Donald Trump, who appointed Kennedy as Health Secretary after winning the 2024 election, had earlier expressed support for Kennedy’s fluoride removal initiatives, stating last year, “it sounds OK to me.“

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.