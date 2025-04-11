April 11, 2025 9:57 AM 3 min read

10 Companies With Exposure To Trump's China Tariff War: Ford, Tesla, Apple, Disney And More

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Thursday, increasing the price of Chinese imports to a minimum of 145%. The move combines a 125% reciprocal tariff increase with pre-existing 20% duties.

The trade war shows no signs of slowing down as China responded on Friday morning with a retaliatory tariff now standing at 125% on U.S. imports. 

Here's a look at which companies are most exposed to China and could be impacted by the ongoing trade war. 

A recent report from Strategy Risks ranks the largest publicly traded American companies with overexposure to China based on the following criteria: Business Fundamentals, Partnerships and politics, Regional Issues, Supply Chain, and Capacity. 

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Trump Trade Advisor Peter Navarro ‘Dumber Than Sack Of Bricks,’ Defends Tesla As ‘Most American-Made Cars’ 

  • Ford Motor Co. F ranked in the top position as most overexposed to China with high scores in all criteria, especially Regional Issues (linked to human rights abuses and forced labor practices) and Supply Chain. 
  • Carrier Global Corp. CARR dominates China's commercial HVAC sector and operates 11 manufacturing sites, 5 R&D centers and over 300 sales/service branches in the country. 
  • Apple, Inc. AAPL produces 90% of iPhones, 70% to 80% of iPads and 50% of Mac products in China, according to Wedbush. Tech analyst Dan Ives recently said Apple “is in the eye of this storm," referring to the trade war with China. 
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA U.S. energy business faces existential risks due to tariffs on Chinese battery cells which could double production costs for Powerwalls and Megapacks, according to Electrek. 
  • Coca-Cola Co. KO faces rising costs due to tariffs on critical raw materials like sucralose, sourced from U.S. and Chinese suppliers. The company noted in its 2024 annual report that tariffs could reduce profitability if price hikes fail to offset higher costs. 
  • Cummins, Inc. CMI has a significant presence in China through strategic investments, joint ventures and innovation initiatives, particularly in clean energy and engine manufacturing. 
  • RTX Corp. RTX said in 2023 that decoupling its supply chains from China was unrealistic. Former CEO Gregory Hayes said RTX had "several thousand" Chinese suppliers, and told the Financial Times that, "we are not in a position to pull out of China the way we did out of Russia." 
  • Honeywell International Inc. HON faces significant supply chain disruptions due to its large presence in China and heavy reliance on imported components. In March, following the initial tariff increases, Honeywell implemented a 6.4% tariff surcharge on Building Management System (BMS) products, and more surcharges are likely to follow as the trade war escalates. 
  • Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Bob Iger has expressed significant concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, warning of broader economic consequences and specific challenges for Disney's operations. 
  • Caterpillar, Inc. CAT faces significant challenges due to the escalating trade tensions, which have eroded the company's competitiveness in China. This is prompting buyers to seek alternative suppliers and forcing Caterpillar to reassess export strategies. 

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$191.600.62%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.11
Growth
45.05
Quality
86.50
Value
7.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARR Logo
CARRCarrier Global Corp
$58.63-0.71%
CAT Logo
CATCaterpillar Inc
$291.510.81%
CMI Logo
CMICummins Inc
$282.290.19%
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$85.320.11%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$9.231.04%
HON Logo
HONHoneywell International Inc
$194.190.41%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$71.140.54%
RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$126.16-0.72%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$253.210.32%
Got Questions? Ask
How will Ford adapt to increased tariffs?
Which HVAC companies could gain from Carrier's challenges?
What strategies will Apple employ to mitigate risks?
How might Tesla innovate to offset battery costs?
Which beverages stocks are best positioned against Coca-Cola's challenges?
What opportunities exist for clean energy firms due to Cummins' initiatives?
How will RTX Corp. manage its supply chain complexities?
What alternatives will Honeywell explore amidst disruptions?
Which entertainment stocks could benefit from Disney's tariff concerns?
What competitive advantages can Caterpillar leverage to regain market share?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Large CapNewsGlobalEconomicsMoversTechBob IgorDan IvesDonald TrumpGregory HAyesStrategy Riskstariffs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved