A Big Week For Earnings: How We're Positioned For It

A Big Week For Earnings — and How We're Positioned

This is one of the heaviest earnings weeks of the quarter, so we're set up for plenty of volatility.

A number of our positions line up with the macro playbook we've been running on Reindustrialization, Embodied AI, and Energy.

Open Trades Reporting This Week

(For each: Trade → Friday close → Breakeven → Max-gain/Target → Why we were bullish at entry + Macro fit.)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR)

Trade: Oct 17 $145–$165 call spread (debit $4.80 ). (May 23rd)

Oct 17 (debit ). (May 23rd) Friday close: $154.27 .

. Breakeven: $149.80 ; Max gain: $15.20 (+ 316.7% ) at ≥ $165 .

; (+ ) at . Why then: Top Names signal; we highlighted operating leverage + AI tailwind with a 6-month runway to absorb volatility.

signal; we highlighted operating leverage + AI tailwind with a 6-month runway to absorb volatility. Macro fit: Core software layer enabling deployed/"embodied" AI.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)

Trade #1: Aug 15 $70 calls (debit $5.60 ).

Aug 15 (debit ). Trade #2: Aug 15 $45–$60 call spread (debit $3.50 ). (June 9)

Aug 15 (debit ). (June 9) Friday close: $62.55 .

. Breakeven(s): $75.60 (calls); $48.50 (spread). Max gain (spread): $11.50 ( +328.6% ) at ≥ $60 .

(calls); (spread). ( ) at . Why then: Top Names pick with catalysts: GLP-1 tele-script launch, Zava acquisition opening UK/EU TAM, strong sub growth, meaningful short interest into early-Aug earnings.

pick with catalysts: GLP-1 tele-script launch, Zava acquisition opening UK/EU TAM, strong sub growth, meaningful short interest into early-Aug earnings. Macro fit: AI-enabled services/telehealth efficiency.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Trade: Aug 15 $155–$175 call spread (debit $6 ). (June 9).

Aug 15 (debit ). (June 9). Friday close: $208.33 .

. Breakeven: $161 ; Max gain: $14 ( +233.3% ) at ≥ $175 .

; ( ) at . Why then: Top Names pick; focus on the HALEU fuel bottleneck and DOE-linked milestones—plus squeeze potential from short interest.

pick; focus on the fuel bottleneck and DOE-linked milestones—plus squeeze potential from short interest. Macro fit: Nuclear fuel key to the energy build-out.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Trade: Aug 15 $200–$220 call spread (debit $6 ). (May 27)

Aug 15 (debit ). (May 27) Friday close: $227.66 .

. Breakeven: $206 ; Max gain: $14 ( +233.3% ) at ≥ $220 .

; ( ) at . Why then: Policy tailwinds around SMRs/fuel cycle + datacenter power; POWL supplies switchgear & prefabricated power houses —the kit SMRs and AI data centers need.

Policy tailwinds around SMRs/fuel cycle + datacenter power; POWL supplies —the kit SMRs and AI data centers need. Macro fit: Grid hardening & data-center power for AI.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)

Trade: Aug 15 $17–$22 call spread (debit $1.35 ). (July 7)

Aug 15 (debit ). (July 7) Friday close: $13.58 .

. Breakeven: $18.35 ; Max gain: $3.65 ( +270.4% ) at ≥ $22 .

; ( ) at . Why then: From our curated Market Watchers stream—one of three we acted on from that list.

From our curated stream—one of three we acted on from that list. Macro fit: AI-enabled services efficiency in health insurance.

AppLovin Corp. (APP)

Trade: Aug 15 $460–$480 call spread (debit $5 ; filled 6/9). Details in [ Trade Alert: Top Names ] (June 2).

Aug 15 (debit ; filled 6/9). Details in (June 2). Friday close: $379.17 .

. Breakeven: $465 ; Max gain: $15 ( +300% ) at ≥ $480 .

; ( ) at . Why then: #1 Top Names pick—convex, capped-risk expression of the signal.

pick—convex, capped-risk expression of the signal. Macro fit: AI-driven ad-tech optimization.

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT

Trade: Aug 8 $106–$116 call spread (debit $3.98 ). (July 7)

Aug 8 (debit ). (July 7) Friday close: $97.36 .

. Breakeven: $109.98 ; Max gain: $6.02 ( +151% ) at ≥ $116 .

; ( ) at . Why then: Market Watchers name we acted on; security as a core layer of the AI stack.

name we acted on; security as a core layer of the AI stack. Macro fit: Cybersecurity as critical AI infrastructure.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO

Trade: Nov 21 $4 calls (debit $0.65 ). Details in (June 5).

Nov 21 (debit ). Details in (June 5). Friday close: $3.75 .

. Breakeven: $4.65 ; Target: stock $6 → option ≈ $2.00 ( +207.7% ).

; stock → option ≈ ( ). Why then: #1 Top Names pick; options gave us uncapped upside on a sub-$5 name.

pick; options gave us uncapped upside on a sub-$5 name. Macro fit: Optionality on streaming growth.

We also opened positions in Tempus AI (TEM) and Eli Lilly (LLY) last week.

Post-Earnings Game Plan

After results, we'll re-evaluate each name. If a stock reappears in Portfolio Armor's weekly Top Ten or if our Market Watchers remain bullish on it, we'll consider new trades going forward.

