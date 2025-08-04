A Big Week For Earnings: How We're Positioned For It

A Big Week For Earnings — and How We're Positioned
This is one of the heaviest earnings weeks of the quarter, so we're set up for plenty of volatility.
A number of our positions line up with the macro playbook we've been running on Reindustrialization, Embodied AI, and Energy.
Open Trades Reporting This Week
(For each: Trade → Friday close → Breakeven → Max-gain/Target → Why we were bullish at entry + Macro fit.)
Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR)
- Trade: Oct 17 $145–$165 call spread (debit $4.80). (May 23rd)
- Friday close: $154.27.
- Breakeven: $149.80; Max gain: $15.20 (+316.7%) at ≥ $165.
- Why then: Top Names signal; we highlighted operating leverage + AI tailwind with a 6-month runway to absorb volatility.
- Macro fit: Core software layer enabling deployed/"embodied" AI.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)
- Trade #1: Aug 15 $70 calls (debit $5.60).
- Trade #2: Aug 15 $45–$60 call spread (debit $3.50). (June 9)
- Friday close: $62.55.
- Breakeven(s): $75.60 (calls); $48.50 (spread). Max gain (spread): $11.50 (+328.6%) at ≥ $60.
- Why then: Top Names pick with catalysts: GLP-1 tele-script launch, Zava acquisition opening UK/EU TAM, strong sub growth, meaningful short interest into early-Aug earnings.
- Macro fit: AI-enabled services/telehealth efficiency.
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)
- Trade: Aug 15 $155–$175 call spread (debit $6). (June 9).
- Friday close: $208.33.
- Breakeven: $161; Max gain: $14 (+233.3%) at ≥ $175.
- Why then: Top Names pick; focus on the HALEU fuel bottleneck and DOE-linked milestones—plus squeeze potential from short interest.
- Macro fit: Nuclear fuel key to the energy build-out.
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
- Trade: Aug 15 $200–$220 call spread (debit $6). (May 27)
- Friday close: $227.66.
- Breakeven: $206; Max gain: $14 (+233.3%) at ≥ $220.
- Why then: Policy tailwinds around SMRs/fuel cycle + datacenter power; POWL supplies switchgear & prefabricated power houses—the kit SMRs and AI data centers need.
- Macro fit: Grid hardening & data-center power for AI.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)
- Trade: Aug 15 $17–$22 call spread (debit $1.35). (July 7)
- Friday close: $13.58.
- Breakeven: $18.35; Max gain: $3.65 (+270.4%) at ≥ $22.
- Why then: From our curated Market Watchers stream—one of three we acted on from that list.
- Macro fit: AI-enabled services efficiency in health insurance.
AppLovin Corp. (APP)
- Trade: Aug 15 $460–$480 call spread (debit $5; filled 6/9). Details in [Trade Alert: Top Names] (June 2).
- Friday close: $379.17.
- Breakeven: $465; Max gain: $15 (+300%) at ≥ $480.
- Why then: #1 Top Names pick—convex, capped-risk expression of the signal.
- Macro fit: AI-driven ad-tech optimization.
Fortinet, Inc. FTNT
- Trade: Aug 8 $106–$116 call spread (debit $3.98). (July 7)
- Friday close: $97.36.
- Breakeven: $109.98; Max gain: $6.02 (+151%) at ≥ $116.
- Why then: Market Watchers name we acted on; security as a core layer of the AI stack.
- Macro fit: Cybersecurity as critical AI infrastructure.
fuboTV Inc. FUBO
- Trade: Nov 21 $4 calls (debit $0.65). Details in (June 5).
- Friday close: $3.75.
- Breakeven: $4.65; Target: stock $6 → option ≈ $2.00 (+207.7%).
- Why then: #1 Top Names pick; options gave us uncapped upside on a sub-$5 name.
- Macro fit: Optionality on streaming growth.
We also opened positions in Tempus AI (TEM) and Eli Lilly (LLY) last week.
Post-Earnings Game Plan
After results, we'll re-evaluate each name. If a stock reappears in Portfolio Armor's weekly Top Ten or if our Market Watchers remain bullish on it, we'll consider new trades going forward.
