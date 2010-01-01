David Pinsen

Benzinga Contributor

About
Founded Launching Innovation, LLC, to bring together developers, designers, and academic finance experts to create easy-to-use tools to solve complex problems for investors.
An Oversold Gold Miner With Strong Fundamentals--Its Relative Strength Index Is Below 20, And Its Piotroski F-Score Is 8
Paying Attention To Gold Miners On Zero Hedge on Monday, contributing editor “Quoth The Raven” suggested “paying urgent attention to gold miners”:
Another Oversold Company Pops On Mixed Earnings: How To Profit From This Pattern
Another Oversold Company Pops
Relative Strength Index: The Technical Indicator That Can Save You From Losing Trades And Help You Find Winners
Using Relative Strength Index (RSI) Last Week We had no trade exits last week, so in lieu of an Exits post, let’s talk about a technical indicator. One of the indicators that made the materials stock in our Friday trade alert attractive was its low RSI (at about 20).
A Bargain Bet On Oil: While Oil Itself Is Overbought, This Attractive Oil &amp; Gas Company Is Oversold
Overbought Oil  In yesterday's post ("10 Things You Need To Know About The Oil Rally"), The Market Ear pointed out that oil's RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicated the commodity was a bit overbought: 
What If America&#39;s Economic Growth Data Is Fake? An Economist Considers The Evidence
What If American's Economic Growth Data Is Fake? One of the mysteries of the current economic cycle is that we've had lots of recession indicators without the actual recession. One of my favorite economists to follow on Twitter, Philip Pilkington, may have figured out the mystery: our economic growth is fake. On Thursday, he laid out his reasoning in this thread:
Theme From An Imaginary AI Trade: Passing On An Entry When The Risk Outweighs The Reward
Looking For The Next First Republic Bank
Looking For The Next First Republic About a day before First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRCB) went bust, bought $3 strike puts on it. I wrote this on my trading Substack afterwards, at the beginning of this month:
The Bullish Case For Tesla: GPT-4 Sees The Silver Lining In The Company&#39;s Q1 Earnings Miss
Tesla Tanks After Earnings
Staying In Your Top Names: Two Ways To Manage Risk In A Concentrated Stock Portfolio
A Top Ten Name At The End Of 2022
&#34;A Debacle For The Ages&#34;: Lyft Shares Crash 36% After Grim Guidance--How Hedging Limited The Damage.
“Ridesharing” Company Lyft Crashes After the close on Thursday, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) offered grim guidance in its quarterly earnings call. Wedbush Securities’ tech analyst Dan Ivies summarized it brutally:
A Good Day To Bet Against Stocks: During The Largest Short Squeeze In Eight Years
Taking Advantage Of Underwater Bears On Thursday, we took advantage of the post-Powell rally to bet against one of the weak stocks that skyrocketed then.  Our Trade Alert from Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/yZVpXWzD9o
Jerome Powell Knocks Michael Bury Off Of Twitter As Powell&#39;s Dovish Comments Send Shorted Stocks Soaring
Dr. Big Short Deletes His Account (Again)
Netflix Expands Its Moat--Why Investors Are Warming To The Stock Despite Its Bottom Line Miss
When Signals Align Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is another instance where signals from Portfolio Armor and LikeFolio have aligned. At the end of October, the stock hit our top names, as I noted at the time,
&#34;The Third World War Has Already Started&#34;--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Analysis From Outside The Anglosphere
Riding The Natural Gas Rollercoaster: How Hedging Helped Generate Positive Returns Despite Our Natural Gas ETF Tanking
Two Approaches To Handling Volatility
What Happens Next: Your Chance To Ask The Man Who Predicted The Covid Crash, The Crypto Bear Market, And Russia&#39;s Invasion Of Ukraine
Fading Last Month’s Post-CPI Rally Readers may recall I added some short bets after the big post-CPI rally last month ("Fading The Post-CPI Rally"). After noting that Carl Icahn was skeptical of the rally, I wrote:
After The Carvana Crash: How Fading The Post-CPI Bear Market Rally Has Worked Out So Far.
Carvana Crashes Peter Lynch used to advise investors to think of products and services they encounter in their lives when investing: if your kids like a certain store in the mall, maybe the company that owns that store is worth investing in. In that spirit, my one interaction with Carvana Co. (CVNA) was not a positive one.
Where We Go After Wednesday&#39;s Rally: Two Reasons We Might Be Headed Lower In Early 2023
One Reason To Be Bullish After Wednesday’s rally sparked by Fed Chairman Powell’s comments that December’s rate hike would likely be smaller than 75 basis points, the S&P 500 did something it hadn’t done in seven months: rise above its 200-day moving average, as market technician Ryan Detrick pointed out below.
The Truth About Truth Social: Fading The Blank Check Company Trying To Merge With Trump&#39;s Social Media Company
Digital World Soars For No Good Reason
Betting Against Emerging Markets Pays Off--Lessons From Holding Leveraged ETFs During This Bear Market
Lessons From Our May Portfolio

