Thursday Slump Incoming? Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Data Deluge As Bond Yields Surge, But Analyst Sees Some July Cheer

Stock futures indicate further weakness in Thursday’s session as buying momentum has stalled. Bond yields have surged to the highest level since early March, reflecting investor concerns about potential rate hikes. Thursday’s data-heavy session is expected to provide more insight into the economy’s direction and interest rates. Global markets also experienced a sell-off on Thursday due to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, which unsettled traders.

Cues From Wednesday’s Trading:

U.S. stocks concluded Wednesday’s session with losses as cautious traders took profits amid renewed fears of rate hikes. The hawkish tone conveyed in the minutes of the June Federal Open Market Committee meeting exacerbated the situation.

The major indexes started the day in negative territory but managed to pare some losses in early trading, with the technology-heavy Composite Index briefly moving into positive territory.

Throughout the day, the indexes traded below the unchanged line in a sideways pattern before closing firmly in the red. Small-cap stocks, which had performed well in recent sessions, experienced a notable decline.

The decline was led by the IT, energy, industrial, and financial sectors, while gains in communication services and utility stocks helped offset some of the losses.

US Index Performance On Wednesday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 +0.07% 15,216.40 S&P 500 Index -0.27% 4,443.13 Dow Industrials -0.42% 34,273.54 Russell 2000 -1.00% 1,877.79

Analyst Color:

As the market sees a loss of momentum, an analyst pointed out two trends that give a reason to cheer.

Carson Group's Ryan Detrick noted that Thursday and Friday have been the best two days of the week this year. Since mid-May, the market has not seen back-to-back losses on Thursday and Friday, he said.

"Some of the strongest years saw consistent late-week buying, just like '23," he added.

Detrick also shared another graphic, which showed that July is a strong month in a normally weak summer, with much of the gains happening in the first half of the month.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Thursday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.44% S&P 500 -0.39% Dow -0.39% R2K -0.63%

In premarket trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined 0.34% to $441.61 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ fell 0.36% to $368.94, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The Mortgage Bankers Association is due to release its weekly mortgage application volume data at 7 a.m. EDT. In the previous reporting week that ended June 23, mortgage application volume climbed 3% week-over-week on a seasonally adjusted basis. The increase came despite the slight uptick in the 30-year fixed rate to 6.75%.

The Challenger Gray & Christmas job cuts report for June is due at 7:30 a.m. EDT. On a year-over-year basis, job cuts may have jumped 248.6% in June, slower than the 286.7% increase in May. U.S.-based employers announced 80,089 job cuts in May.

ADP is scheduled to release its private payrolls report for June at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect an addition of 228,000 private jobs compared to the 278,000 that were added in May.

The Labor Department will release its customary jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The consensus estimate calls for the number of individuals claiming unemployment benefits to come in at 245,000 in the week ended June 30 compared to 239,000 in the week ended June 23.

The Commerce Department will release its trade balance report for May at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The trade deficit for the month is expected to narrow from $74.60 billion in April to $69 billion in May.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan is scheduled to speak at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

S&P Global is due to release its U.S. services purchasing managers' index for June at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The headline number is likely to have edged down from 54.9 in May to 54.1 in June.

The Institute for Supply Management will release its non-manufacturing index for June at 10 a.m. EDT. The non-manufacturing index based on ISM's survey will likely come in at 51 in June, up from 50.3 in May.

The Labor Department will release the results of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey at 10 a.m. EDT. The number of job openings may have declined from 10.103 million in April to 9.935 million in May.

The Energy Department is due to release its weekly petroleum status report at 11 a.m. EDT.

The Treasury is set to auction four- and eight-week bills at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures rose 0.31% to $72.01 in early European trading on Thursday. The commodity rallied 1.24% on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 0.028 percentage points to 3.973%.

The Asian markets fell steeply on Thursday, as traders took cues from Wall Street's decline overnight. Traders in the region began pricing in more Fed rate hikes and dumped stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the retreat with a 3.02% plunge. The Indian and Indonesian markets, however, bucked the downtrend and ended the session moderately higher.

European stocks traded notably lower in late-morning deals, as the major markets in the region were down for a fourth straight session.

