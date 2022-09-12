ñol

Earnings Scheduled For September 12, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 5:33 AM | 2 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Optical Cable OCC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Cat Holdings RCAT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.18 million.

• Abcam ABCM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vince Holding VNCE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rent the Runway RENT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $73.26 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• Planet Labs PL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $42.36 million.

• Braze BRZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.10 million.

• SeaChange International SEAC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Matrix Service MTRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million.

• Oracle ORCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $11.46 billion.

• Erytech Pharma ERYP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

