How Benzinga's Users Did At Predicting Top Stock Earnings For Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft And More

Last week was one of the biggest weeks for stock earnings for the quarter with several of the most valuable companies in the world reporting.
Benzinga polled its Twitter Inc. TWTR followers for their thoughts ahead of earnings on whether companies would either beat or miss estimates. Here’s a look at how companies and Benzinga users fared.
Apple: Apple Inc. AAPL reported second quarter earnings after market close on Thursday. Benzinga users were split with 49.8% of users polled predicting an earnings beat and 50.2% predicting an earnings miss.
The technology giant reported earnings per share of $1.20 beating a Street estimate of $1.16. The Cupertino, California-based company also reported revenue of $83 billion, which came in ahead of consensus estimates of $82.6 billion.
Intel: Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC reported second quarter earnings after market close Thursday. Benzinga users predicted an earnings miss with 59.1% of those polled predicting a miss and 40.9% predicting a beat.
The Santa Clara, California-based company reported earnings per share of 29 cents versus a Street estimate of 69 cents per share. The company also missed revenue estimates of $17.9 billion for the quarter with an actual total of $15.3 billion.
Meta: Metaverse and social media company Meta Platforms Inc. META reported second quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Benzinga users predicted an earnings miss with 69.9% seeing a miss and only 30.1% predicting a beat.
The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $2.46, missing a Street estimate of $2.61. The company reported quarterly revenue of $28.82 billion, missing a Street estimate of $28.97 billion.
Microsoft: Technology giant Microsoft Corp. MSFT reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close Tuesday. Benzinga users were split on the company with 50.6% predicting a beat and 49.4% predicting a miss.
The Menlo Park, California-based company reported earnings per share of $2.23, missing a Street estimate of $2.30 for the quarter. The company also came in shy with a revenue total of $51.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $52.47 billion.
Alphabet: YouTube and Google owner Alphabet Inc. GOOGGOOGL reported second quarter earnings after market close Tuesday. A slight majority of Benzinga users predicted an earnings beat with 52% voting for a beat and 48% predicting a miss.
The Mountain View, California-based company reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.21 versus a Street estimate of $1.31. The company’s revenue of $69.7 billion for the quarter also missed a Street estimate of $70.35 billion.
Benzinga’s Twitter polls correctly predicted two of the five earnings reports, with two of the misses coming from votes that were off by less than 1%.
The two highest conviction predictions based on percentage rang true with 69.9% correctly predicting a miss for Meta Platforms and 59.1% predicting a miss for Intel.
What’s Next: The week of August 1 is filled with more quarterly earnings reports, highlighted by Benzinga’s weekly earnings graphic showing the most anticipated before-market and after-market reports coming.
Companies reporting this week include Activision Blizzard ATVI, Pinterest PINS, Alibaba Group Holding BABA, Yum Brands YUM, Uber Technologies UBER, DraftKings Inc. DKNG and many more.
Stay tuned to Benzinga’s Twitter to take part in polls throughout the week and predict the earnings.
All the earnings reports will be covered on Benzinga Pro throughout the week.
