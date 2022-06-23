ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike, New Buyback: Darden Restaurants' Q4 Highlights

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Darden Restaurants Inc DRI reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14.2% year-on-year to $2.60 billion, beating the consensus of $2.54 billion.
  • Same-restaurant sales increased 11.7% versus last year.
  • Olive Garden sales increased 8.2%, LongHorn Steakhouse climbed 13.2%, and Fine Dining jumped 40.7%.
  • Darden clocked an operating margin of 13%, and the operating income rose 4.7% to $338.2 million. EBITDA was $431.2 million.
  • EPS of $2.24 beat the consensus of $2.21.
  • Darden generated an operating cash flow of $1.3 billion for FY22, and the cash and equivalents stood at $420.6 million as of May 29, 2022.
  • Dividend: Darden's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per share, up 10% from Q3 FY22. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2022.
  • Buyback: Darden's Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock.
  • Guidance: Darden sees FY23 sales of $10.2 billion - $10.4 billion versus the consensus of $10.22 billion. 
  • It expects FY23 EPS of $7.40 - $8.00 versus the consensus of $8.15.
  • The restaurant chain expects same-restaurant sales growth of 4%-6% and 55 - 60 new restaurant openings.
  • Price Action: DRI shares are trading higher by 1.82% at $117.21 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsBuybacksMoversTrading Ideas