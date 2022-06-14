Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Core & Main CNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.
• Imperial Ptrl IMPP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.13 million.
• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.28 million.
• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.57 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Kaspien Hldgs KSPN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• High Tide HITI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.59 million.
• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.20 million.
• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $961.00 million.
• Tuya TUYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.20 million.
• IronNet IRNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.02 million.
• IDW Media Holdings IDW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.45 million.
• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $141.10 million.
• Planet Labs PL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.50 million.
• RF Industries RFIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.11 million.
