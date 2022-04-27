A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Following Tuesday's Plunge; Alphabet Earnings Miss Views

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 800 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Boeing Company BA, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Meta Platforms, Inc. FB and Ford Motor Company F.

Data on wholesale inventories and U.S. international trade in goods for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 306 points to 33,466.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 33.50 points to 4,204.00. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 112.50 points to 13,128.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $105.37 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.6% to trade at $102.33 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 82,789,710 with around 1,019,000 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,065,660 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 30,378,060 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index gained 0.1%, while German DAX dropped 0.1%. The consumer confidence in France declined to 88 points in April from a revised reading of 90 points in March, while GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany fell to -26.5 heading into May.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.17%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.06% and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 2.49%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%, while India’s BSE SENSEX fell 1%. The annual inflation rate in Australia climbed to 5.1% in Q1 from 3.5% in Q4, while profits earned by Chinese industrial firms rose by 8.5% year-over-year to CNY 19.56 trillion in January-March 2022.



Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation COF from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $164 to $143.

Capital One shares fell 4.9% to $125.77 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Alphabet Inc GOOGL reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company’s board also authorized a huge stock buyback program of $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares, representing about 4% of its market cap based on the last closing price.

reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company’s board also authorized a huge stock buyback program of $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares, representing about 4% of its market cap based on the last closing price. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHLP reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Visa Inc. V reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

