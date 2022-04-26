Executives Buy Around $65M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW CEO Walter Bettinger acquired a total of 36,640 shares at at an average price of $69.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.55 million.

What's Happening: Charles Schwab recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Charles Schwab recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services.

Xerox Holdings

The Trade: Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX 10% owner Icahn Partners Master Fund Lp acquired a total of 2,130,423 shares at an average price of $17.04. To acquire these shares, it cost around $36.3 million.

What's Happening: Xerox recently said Q1 EPS results were down year over year.

Xerox recently said Q1 EPS results were down year over year. What Xerox Holdings Does: Xerox is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets.

Affirm Holdings